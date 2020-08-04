Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sarah Blau
Sarah Blau (b. 1973) is an author and playwright, recipient of the 2015 Prime Minister’s Prize for Hebrew Literature, and the 2017 Bar-Ilan University Alumni Achievement Award in recognition of her contribution to enriching culture in Israel and her activity in the fields of literature and communication. Considered a prominent voice in religious Israeli literature, she identifies herself as “religious-lite.”
By the Author
The Others
For fans of The Perfect Nanny and My Sister, the Serial Killer, a sharp, dark, and propulsive thriller in which a pact made twenty years…