Central Park

The new thriller from #1 international bestselling author Guillaume Musso: a woman wakes up on a Central Park bench handcuffed to a stranger and with no memory of how she got there. Now she has one day to put the pieces back together.



Alice, a fierce and respected Parisian cop, wakes up on a Central Park bench with no memory of the night before, handcuffed to a complete stranger–a musician named Gabriel. Disoriented, dazed, and with someone else's blood on her shirt, Alice works furiously to reconnect the dots. The night before, she remembers clubbing with her friends on the Champs-Élysées. Gabriel claims he was playing a gig in Dublin.



Was she drugged? Kidnapped? Why is the gun in her jacket pocket missing a bullet? And whose blood is on her clothes?



With no resources or support in a foreign city, Alice and Gabriel race across New York in search of answers, stumbling upon a startling set of clues that point to a terrible adversary from the past. Now, Alice must confront the memories of the serial killer who took everything from her, the man she thought was finally dead–until now.



From France's #1 bestselling author, Central Park is a taut and suspenseful thriller, bound to keep readers riveted until its final shocking twist.