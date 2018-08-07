Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guillaume Musso
Guillaume Musso is the #1 bestselling author in France. He has written fifteen previous novels, including the thriller Afterwards, which was made into a feature film starring John Malkovich and Evangeline Lilly. He lives in Paris.Read More
By the Author
The Reunion
A glamorous prep school girl goes missing after a love affair with a teacher in this irresistible thriller from France's #1 bestselling novelist. Twenty-five years…