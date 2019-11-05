Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Reunion
“Immensely satisfying.”–Harlan Coben
“One of the most sheerly suspenseful novels I’ve read in years.”–A.J. Finn
An elite prep school frozen in the snow
Three friends linked by a tragic secret
One girl taken by the night
The French Riviera – 25 years ago
One freezing night, as her campus is paralyzed by a snowstorm, 19-year-old Vinca Rockwell, the most beautiful and glamorous girl at her prep school, runs away with her philosophy teacher, with whom she has been conducting a secret affair.
She will never be seen again.
The French Riviera – present day
Once inseparable, Thomas, Maxime, and Fanny—Vinca’s best friends— have not spoken since graduation. But when they receive a notice from their old school, detailing plans for a new gymnasium and inviting them to come to a class reunion, they know they must go back one more time. Because there is a body buried in the gym’s walls…and they’re the ones who put it there.
What really happened that long-ago winter night? Now nothing stands in the way of the truth.
From France’s #1 bestselling author, Guillaume Musso, The Reunion is a taut and suspenseful thriller that will keep readers riveted until its haunting final page.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This immensely satisfying thriller about a prep school scandal and three friends' buried secrets had me turning the pages well into the night. The Reunion has everything a masterful thriller should: gut-wrenching suspense, a twisting story with blindsiding surprises, and a narrator with a mysterious past. It's no wonder that Guillaume Musso is one of France's most loved, bestselling authors."—Harlan Coben
"The French call it a coup de foudre: a strike of lightning. That's how The Reunion zapped me, electrified me. For almost a decade, Guillaume Musso has reigned supreme as France's most popular author, and with this, his American debut, he's instantly poised to join the ranks of Stieg Larsson and Jo Nesbo. The Reunion zigzags so nimbly -- between past and present, from intrigue to terror, amid possible suspects and potential victims -- that you're at very real risk of whiplash. Witty, elegant, and peopled with complex characters, it's one of the most sheerly suspenseful novels I've read in years -- and among the most enjoyable, too."—A.J. Finn, bestselling author of The Woman in the Window
"A fast-paced thriller, set on the Cote d'Azur, packed with a glamorous missing girl, a dead body, and enough references to Twin Peaks and raves and Belle and Sebastian to tickle anybody who came of age in the 1990s...Musso is not just a popular author but the number one bestselling novelist in France. So you're bound to emerge more branché than those people you see on the beach reading home-grown potboilers."
—Lauren Mechling, Vanity Fair
"In Musso's masterful plotting, Thomas faces fresh dangers at every turn. The atmospheric finale--which unfolds at Villa Fitzgerald and along Smugglers Way, the coastal path near some of the most lavish properties on the Côte d'Azur--brings shocking revelations."
—Jane Ciabattari, BBC.com (The 10 Smartest Beach Reads of 2019)
"A multi-layered thriller that's fueled by urgency and drama. Guillaume Musso adds a menacing quality to the glamorous Côte d'Azur. With plot twists unleashed at a furious pace, The Reunion is a nightmare set in privileged utopia."
—Frank Brasile, Shelf Awareness
"Despite the ticking-clock premise, Musso takes time to set the atmosphere, with lush details that transport the reader to a locale that's at once glamorous and also laced with a deep, abiding sadness."
—CrimeReads
"A fine tale of suspense from France's best-selling author."
—Michele Leber, Booklist
"Long-buried secrets will give way to the truth in this tragic, riveting, French-Riviera-set story."
—Becky Toyne, Globe and Mail
"Intense nostalgia and simmering guilt drive this evocative mystery...Musso moves effortlessly between the violent past and the increasingly dangerous present as complicated relationships and tragic misunderstandings unfold...Readers interested in the dark side of the good life on the Cote d'Azur will be satisfied."
—Publishers Weekly
