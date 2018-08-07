The Reunion

A glamorous prep school girl goes missing after a love affair with a teacher in this irresistible thriller from France’s #1 bestselling novelist.

Twenty-five years ago, on a campus paralyzed by a snowstorm, beautiful 19-year-old Vinca Rockwell ran away with her philosophy teacher after they began a secret affair. For Vinca, “love is everything or nothing.”She is never seen again.The once inseparable Manon, Thomas and Maxime — Vinca’s best friends — have not spoken since graduation. Twenty-five years earlier, under terrible circumstances, the three of them committed a murder and buried the body in the gymnasium wall, the same wall that is about to be demolished to make way for an ultramodern new building.Now, the three friends are about to meet again at their reunion. Will decades of lies unravel to reveal what really happened on that deadly winter night? Taut, suspenseful, and addictive,will grip you until its haunting final page.