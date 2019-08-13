Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Black Box
In this “superb” thriller, Detective Harry Bosch links the bullet from a recent crime to the unsolved killing of a young female photographer during the 1992 L.A. riots (Wall Street Journal).
In a case that spans 20 years, Harry Bosch links the bullet from a recent crime to a file from 1992, the killing of a young female photographer during the L.A. riots. Harry originally investigated the murder, but it was then handed off to the Riot Crimes Task Force and never solved.
Now Bosch’s ballistics match indicates that her death was not random violence, but something more personal, and connected to a deeper intrigue. Like an investigator combing through the wreckage after a plane crash, Bosch searches for the “black box,” the one piece of evidence that will pull the case together.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE BLACK BOX
"Connelly draws on all his resources-his thorough knowledge of police work, his ability to fashion a complex tapestry of plot, and his ever deepening characterization of Bosch-to craft a mystery thriller sure to enthrall fans and newcomers alike."—Publishers Weekly
"Connelly draws on all his resources-his thorough knowledge of police work, his ability to fashion a complex tapestry of plot, and his ever deepening characterization of Bosch-to craft a mystery thriller sure to enthrall fans and newcomers alike."—Publishers Weekly
"I decided several years ago that this is the finest crime series written by an American, and nothing in the new book changes my mind."—The Washington Post
"Continues [Connelly's] streak of telling stellar crime stories . . . one of the top detectives in crime fiction."—Chicago Sun-Times
"Four stars! Crime writer Michael Connelly is a reliably good storyteller and his novels' endings invariably pack a satisfying punch. Though I've said it before about some of his other novels, THE BLACK BOX [could] be the best yet . . . portrays Harry at his dogged, ingenious best."—USA Today
"How can Michael Connelly get better at his craft of writing! Just when you think he has reached the pinnacle of his career with a certain novel he comes along with a new one that is even better. Such is the case with THE BLACK BOX, a crime thriller that is pretty near perfection . . . Michael Connelly just keeps getting it right . . . He is at the top of the mountain . . . none exceed his abilities."—Huffington Post
"Few crime writers are as prolific or as successful as Michael Connelly . . . Connelly has always excelled at building suspense while paying careful attention to police procedural detail . . . will tantalize fans of the series."—Los Angeles Times
"Oh well, just another superb, ambitious murder mystery from one of the best writers in the business, featuring perhaps the best fictional detective in crime fiction. It has been 20 years since Michael Connelly published his first novel, The Black Echo, and in all that time he hasn't put a foot wrong. THE BLACK BOX keeps his streak alive."—Toronto Globe and Mail
"[Bosch] is as formidable as he ever was . . . we see how far he has come and get a glimpse of the intriguing direction the series may take."—New York Daily News
"Bosch employs highly unorthodox but extremely entertaining methods for getting results, making sneaky end-runs around the sclerotic bureaucracy of the LAPD . . . It's fun to watch an old war horse like Bosch navigating the new technology (or, more often than not, getting younger officers to do it for him)."—New York Times Book Review
"Connelly has added one more to the apparently inexhaustible supply of cases that challenge Detective Harry Bosch of the Los Angeles Police Department. This one is a tightly knit tale . . . It's classic Connelly, who has a gift for narrating criminal investigations from the inside and bringing them to life."—San Jose Mercury News