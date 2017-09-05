Angels Flight
Angels Flight

by Michael Connelly

In this “superbly paced” New York Times bestseller (Esquire), LAPD detective Harry Bosch is trying to solve a high-profile lawyer’s murder. But first he must face the public’s suspicion . . . and his darkest fears.

An activist attorney is killed in a cute little L.A. trolley called Angels Flight, far from Harry Bosch’s Hollywood turf. But the case is so explosive — and the dead man’s enemies inside the L.A.P.D. are so numerous — that it falls to Harry to solve it. Now the streets are superheating. Harry’s year-old Vegas marriage is unraveling. And the hunt for a killer is leading Harry to another high-profile L.A. murder case, one where every cop had a motive. The question is, did any have the guts?

"[Michael Connelly] continues to amaze with his consistent skill and sizzle."—Cleveland Plain Dealer
"A Connelly novel is a thing of cool beauty."—Chicago Tribune
"Michael Connelly is the master of the universe in which he lives, and that is the sphere of crime thrillers. This man is so good at what he does."

Huffington Post
