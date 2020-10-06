The Black Ice

When an LAPD narcotics officer is found with a fatal bullet wound and a suicide note, Detective Harry Bosch follows a bloody trail of drug murders across the Mexico border.
Working the case, LAPD detective Harry Bosch is reminded of the primal police rule he learned long ago: Don't look for the facts, but the glue that holds them together. Soon Harry's making some very dangerous connections, starting with a dead cop and leading to a bloody string of murders that wind from Hollywood Boulevard to the back alleys south of the border. Now this battle-scarred veteran will find himself in the center of a complex and deadly game—one in which he may be the next and likeliest victim.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"One of those books you read with your knuckles - just hanging on until it's over...good and thrilling." - New York Times Book Review
"It's impossible for Connelly to tell a bad story." - The Arizona Republic
"Michael Connelly writes with a seamless unity of tone and pace that makes reading his crime novels absolutely effortless and totally engaging...his narrative rolls out in a perfect parade of action, memory, emotion, color and tension." - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette