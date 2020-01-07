Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Family
From USA Today bestselling author Louise Jensen comes a new "creepy and compelling" novel of psychological suspense about a grieving mother and daughter ensnared by a cult-like community (B.A. Paris, New York Times bestselling author of Behind Closed Doors).
At Oak Leaf Farm you will find a haven.
Welcome to The Family.
Laura is grieving after the sudden death of her husband. Struggling to cope emotionally and financially, Laura is grateful when a local community, Oak Leaf Organics, offer her and her 17-year-old daughter Tilly a home.
But as Laura and Tilly settle into life with their new “family,” sinister things begin to happen. When one of the community dies in suspicious circumstances Laura wants to leave but Tilly, enthralled by the charismatic leader, Alex, refuses to go.
Desperately searching for a way to save her daughter, Laura uncovers a horrifying secret but Alex and his family aren’t the only ones with something to hide. Just as Laura has been digging into their past, they’ve been digging into hers and she discovers the terrifying reason they invited her and Tilly in, and why they’ll never let them leave…
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Raced through it in a day! Creepy and compelling.—B. A. Paris, New York Times bestselling author of Behind Closed Doors
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE FAMILY
"This gripping psychological thriller slowly lures you in, then keeps you guessing about who's good--and who really isn't--all the way to the end"—Heat
"Twisted and suspenseful, each layer of deception is peeled back for maximum dramatic impact."—Woman's Weekly
"A very good study of vulnerability, and how our best intentions can often lead us astray."—The Guardian
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE DATE
"Holy cow, what a read!...One of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year and without doubt a new all-time favorite!"—It's All About Books
"This book had more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with the heart thumping feeling to go with it! If you like psychological thrillers, then definitely read this one.... you will not regret it! Five Stars!"—Stardust Book Reviews
"I was gripped to The Sister from the first page until the very end. I thought it had all worked out until I was proven sooo wrong."—Robert Bryndza, bestselling author of The Girl in the Ice
"Unexpected twists and turns keep readers turning the pages. Jensen consistently delivers the goods."—Publishers Weekly