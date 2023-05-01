Go to Hachette Book Group home

The Girl in the Castle

Contributors

By James Patterson

By Emily Raymond

Beloved #1 bestselling author James Patterson delivers a thrilling novel about a teen caught between two worlds and the truths that could set her free—or trap her forever

My name is Hannah Dory and I need you to believe me
 
NOW: Hannah Doe is brought to Belman Psych, kicking and screaming, told she is suffering from hallucinations and delusions.
 
1347: Hannah Dory and her village are starving to death in a brutal winter. Hannah seeks out food and salvation in the baron's castle. If she is caught stealing, she will surely hang.
 
NOW: Hannah knows the truth: she is Hannah Doe and Hannah Dory, and she must return to the past before it's too late to save her sister. Can Jordan, the Abnormal-Psych student who seems to truly care, be the one to finally help her?

Jordan isn't sure what to believe, and Hannah has even bigger problems: if she doesn't make it back, her sister will die, but if she keeps going back, she might never escape.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
352 pages
Publisher
jimmy patterson
ISBN-13
9780316411820

James Patterson

About the Author

James Patterson is the world's bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women's Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson's writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who "doesn't like to read," only people who haven't found the right book. He's given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Emily Raymond

About the Author

