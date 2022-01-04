The Girl in the Castle

Beloved #1 bestselling authors James Patterson and Emily Raymond deliver a thrilling novel about a teen caught between two worlds and the truths that could set her free—or trap her forever.
My name is Hannah Dory and I need you to believe me
NOW: Hannah is brought to Belman Psych, told she is suffering from hallucinations and delusions. Hannah knows the truth: she must return to the past and save her sister. Could Jordan, the abnormal psych student who seems to truly care, be the answer she’s looking for?
1347: Hannah and her village are starving to death in a brutal winter. Hannah seeks out food and salvation in the baron’s castle. If she is caught stealing, she will surely hang. But if she and her friends succeed, she’ll save everyone she holds dear.
NOW: Jordan isn’t sure what to believe, and Hannah has even bigger problems: if she doesn’t make it back, her sister will die, but if she keeps going back, she might never escape.
Praise
Praise for James Patterson's Crazy House:
A New York Times bestseller
An IndieBound national bestseller
A Barnes & Noble Best Book of 2017
"Action-packed fight scenes, flickers of romance, and Patterson's signature speedy chapters should satisfy teens who like their suspense served with a side of political revolt." —Booklist
"The compelling plight of the sisters...in the prison setting is gripping stuff." —BCCB
Raves for the blockbuster MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA Teens' Top Ten Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library Books for the Teen Age Selection
A Book Sense Summer Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
