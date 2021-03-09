At Oak Leaf Farm you will find a haven. Welcome to The Family. Laura is grieving after the sudden death of her husband. Struggling to cope emotionally and financially, Laura is grateful when a local community, Oak Leaf Organics, offer her and her 17-year-old daughter Tilly a home. But as Laura and Tilly settle into life with their new "family," sinister things begin to happen. When one of the community dies in suspicious circumstances Laura wants to leave but Tilly, enthralled by the charismatic leader, Alex, refuses to go. Desperately searching for a way to save her daughter, Laura uncovers a horrifying secret but Alex and his family aren't the only ones with something to hide. Just as Laura has been digging into their past, they've been digging into hers and she discovers the terrifying reason they invited her and Tilly in, and why they'll never let them leave…

"This gripping psychological thriller slowly lures you in, then keeps you guessing about who's good—and who really isn't—all the way to the end" —Heat

"Raced through it in a day! Creepy and compelling!" —B.A. Paris, New York Times bestselling author of Behind Closed Doors

"Twisted and suspenseful, each layer of deception is peeled back for maximum dramatic impact" —Women's Weekly

"A very good study of vulnerability, and how our best intentions can often lead us astray." —The Guardian

"A clever, addictive thriller about family, loss and lies. Packed full of secrets and twists, it will keep you guessing until the final page." —Alice Feeney, New York Times bestselling author of His & Hers