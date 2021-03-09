The USA Today bestselling author of The Sister delivers a suspenseful novel "packed full of secrets and twists" as grieving mother and daughter become ensnared by a cult-like community where leaving isn't an option (Alice Feeney, New York Times bestselling author).
At Oak Leaf Farm you will find a haven.
Welcome to The Family.
Laura is grieving after the sudden death of her husband. Struggling to cope emotionally and financially, Laura is grateful when a local community, Oak Leaf Organics, offer her and her 17-year-old daughter Tilly a home.
But as Laura and Tilly settle into life with their new "family," sinister things begin to happen. When one of the community dies in suspicious circumstances Laura wants to leave but Tilly, enthralled by the charismatic leader, Alex, refuses to go.
Desperately searching for a way to save her daughter, Laura uncovers a horrifying secret but Alex and his family aren't the only ones with something to hide. Just as Laura has been digging into their past, they've been digging into hers and she discovers the terrifying reason they invited her and Tilly in, and why they'll never let them leave…
Praise for The Family!
"This gripping psychological thriller slowly lures you in, then keeps you guessing about who's good—and who really isn't—all the way to the end" —Heat
"Raced through it in a day! Creepy and compelling!" —B.A. Paris, New York Times bestselling author of Behind Closed Doors
"Twisted and suspenseful, each layer of deception is peeled back for maximum dramatic impact" —Women's Weekly
"A very good study of vulnerability, and how our best intentions can often lead us astray." —The Guardian
"A clever, addictive thriller about family, loss and lies. Packed full of secrets and twists, it will keep you guessing until the final page." —Alice Feeney, New York Times bestselling author of His & Hers
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE FAMILY
"You never know what will happen next or who can be trusted... rolls from revelation to revelation to the point where it is nearly impossible to figure out everything that is going on. It is a fun ride to take!"—Book Reporter
"Holy cow, what a read!...One of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year and without doubt a new all-time favorite!"—It's All About Books
"This book had more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with the heart thumping feeling to go with it! If you like psychological thrillers, then definitely read this one.... you will not regret it! Five Stars!"—Stardust Book Reviews
"The Surrogate, her latest and most adventurous book yet, plants her firmly on my list of "must-read" authors... I really think this is the author's best book yet and it is definitely one of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year."—The Book Review Cafe
"Dark, twisty, and irresistible-I simply could not put this book down. Captivating characters and an intense emotional ride make for an absolutely gripping page-turner!"—Sara Blaedel, #1 internationally bestselling author of The Forgotten Girls
"I was gripped to The Sister from the first page until the very end. I thought it had all worked out until I was proven sooo wrong."—Robert Bryndza, bestselling author of The Girl in the Ice
"This thriller's compelling characters and explosive climax combine for great vacation reading, especially for fans of Lisa Scottoline's After Anna."—Booklist
"Unexpected twists and turns keep readers turning the pages. Jensen consistently delivers the goods."—Publishers Weekly