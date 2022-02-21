The Noise
The Noise

A Thriller

by James Patterson

by J. D. Barker

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538753057

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

PAGE COUNT: 400

If you hear it, it’s too late. 

“A really entertaining thriller [that] like Michael Crichton . . . keeps racheting up the suspense.” –Booklist

In the shadow of Mount Hood, sixteen-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her eight-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse . . .
 

Praise

“A really entertaining thriller . . like Michael Crichton (who might have written something very like this), Patterson and Barker keep ratcheting up the suspense and the sense of impending doom, until, by the end, we wish we could read faster just so we can find out what happens next.”—Booklist
