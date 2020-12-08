A mysterious explosion kills thousands in the Pacific Northwest—and only two young girls survive. The newest in psychological suspense from the mind of James Patterson.

Two sisters have always stood together. Now, they’re the only ones left.In the shadow of Mount Hood, sixteen-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her eight-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse…James Patterson’s astounding imagination has made him “a legendary novelist” (CNN). Now from its darkest corners comes, a thriller that takes hold of the emotions, defies the senses, and is like nothing you’ve ever read before.