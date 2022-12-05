Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Noise
The Noise

A Thriller

by James Patterson

by J. D. Barker

Mass Market
Aug 22, 2023

480 Pages

9781538753040

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

Description

In this cinematic thriller set in the Pacific Northwest, two sisters fight for survival after a natural disaster.

In the shadow of Mount Hood, sixteen-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her eight-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse . . .

Praise

“A really entertaining thriller . . like Michael Crichton (who might have written something very like this), Patterson and Barker keep ratcheting up the suspense and the sense of impending doom, until, by the end, we wish we could read faster just so we can find out what happens next.”—Booklist
