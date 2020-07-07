Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alexandra Andrews
Alexandra Andrews has worked at ProPublica, The Paris Review and as a commercial copywriter. She lives in New York with her husband and two children.
By the Author
Who is Maud Dixon?
For readers of The Silent Patient - a taut, twisty, character-driven suspense novel about a famous novelist and a small-town striver locked in a struggle…