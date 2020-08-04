Her Three Lives





Greg Hamlin’s kids think he’s having a mid-life crisis. With his youngest off to college, the wealthy architect has divorced his wife and begun designing a new life with Anya, a struggling lifestyle blogger whose Bronx-upbringing and Caribbean roots seem an odd match for a suburban-Connecticut dad. But before Greg’s second act can truly start, a savage home invasion leaves him housebound with a traumatic brain injury and glued to the live feeds from his omnipresent security cameras.



The more Greg watches, the less safe he feels. Soon, he and his kids suspect his fiance of hiding something. Greg begins monitoring Anya’s every move, watching her on the cameras, tracking her phone, and digging into her past. Anya is keeping secrets. But do they relate to her involvement in the break-in? Or, is Greg’s battered brain playing tricks, pushing him to terrorize the only person who truly loves him? Is his life in danger? Or are Greg and his family the ultimate threat?