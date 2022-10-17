Spooky Books for All Readers
My First Trick or Treat
Ideals Editors
This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to trick-or-treating. Included are words such as pumpkin, scarecrow, leaf, and candy, with special emphasis on the playful side of this favorite fall holiday. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Christopher Pumpkin
by Sue Hendra
by Paul Linnet
Illustrated by Nick East
Fans of Room on the Broom and How to Catch a Monster will love this creepy-cute tale about one pumpkin who must learn to embrace his differences when he realizes he's unlike the other pumpkins. Perfect for Halloween!
But when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher's cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?
One Good Night 'til Halloween
by Frank J. Berrios
Illustrated by Debby Rahmalia
Celebrate Halloween in a special way with this bright, joyful board book.
The day is almost here! It's only "one more good night" until Halloween. As a child goes to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with the best Halloween decorations, treats, and costumes! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.
Trick or Treat, Crankenstein
by Samantha Berger
Illustrated by Dan Santat
Samantha Berger's beloved "crankster" character confronts all the wicked tricks and treats of Halloween in this bucket full of laughs, illustrated by bestselling, award-winning artist Dan Santat.
Learn to draw jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, witches, black cats, monsters, and more in this how-to-draw book by drawing master Ed Emberley-perfect for the Halloween season and all year round!
Using his "alphabet" of shapes and squiggles, Ed Emberley shows new artists the easiest method to create more than 50 creepy creatures and critters. This brand-new bindup edition-featuring color on the interior-of Ed Emberley's Drawing Book of Halloween and Ed Emberley's Drawing Book of Weirdos will make doodling a blast for kids age 7 and up.
Over 2 million Ed Emberley drawing books have been sold!
Paint by Sticker Kids: Halloween
Workman Publishing
Paint a world of spooky fun with stickers!
Step 1: Find the sticker
Step 2: Peel the sticker
Step 3: Place the sticker
…and watch your Halloween painting come to life!
Includes everything you need to create ten sticker paintings on study card stock. Plus, all the pages are perforated—making it easy to tear out each finished work to frame and share!
Ghoulish Goodies
Sharon Bowers
The Big Book of Monsters
Hal Johnson; Tim Sievert (Illustrator)
Like those supernatural beasts everyone knows and fears—the bloodsucking vampire, Count Dracula, and that eight-foot-tall mash-up of corpses, Frankenstein’s Monster. Or that scariest of mummies, Cheops, who scientists revived after 4,700 years—big mistake! Or more horrifying yet, the Horla, an invisible, havoc-wreaking creature that herds humans like cattle and feeds of their souls.
Drawn from the pages of classic books and tales as old as time, this frightfully exciting collection features 25 of the creepiest creatures ever imagined, from witches and werewolves to dragons and ghosts. Every monster is brought to life in a full-size full-color portrait that captures the essence of the beast, and in lively text that recounts the monster’s spine-tingling story. With sidebars that explore the history and the genre of each sourcebook, The Big Book of Monsters is an exciting introduction to literature and language arts.
Dead Flip
Sara Farizan
Edge-of-your-seat YA horror perfect for fans of Stranger Things
Growing up, Cori, Maz, and Sam were inseparable best friends, sharing their love for Halloween, arcade games, and one another. Now it's 1992, Sam has been missing for five years, and Cori and Maz aren't speaking anymore. How could they be, when Cori is sure Sam is dead and Maz thinks he may have been kidnapped by a supernatural pinball machine?
These days, all Maz wants to do is party, buy CDs at Sam Goody, and run away from his past. Meanwhile, Cori is a homecoming queen, hiding her abiding love of horror movies and her queer self under the bubblegum veneer of a high school queen bee. But when Sam returns--still twelve years old while his best friends are now seventeen--Maz and Cori are thrown back together to solve the mystery of what really happened to Sam the night he went missing. Beneath the surface of that mystery lurk secrets the friends never told one another, then and now. And Sam's is the darkest of all . . .
Award-winning author of If You Could Be Mine and Here to Stay Sara Farizan delivers edge-of-your-seat terror as well as her trademark referential humor, witty narration, and insightful characters.
A thrilling gothic horror novel about biracial twin sisters separated at birth, perfect for fans of Lovecraft Country and The Vanishing Half
As infants, twin sisters Charlie Yates and Magnolia Heathwood were secretly separated after the brutal lynching of their parents, who died for loving across the color line. Now, at the dawn of the Civil Rights Movement, Charlie is a young Black organizer in Harlem, while white-passing Magnolia is the heiress to a cotton plantation in rural Georgia.
Magnolia knows nothing of her racial heritage, but secrets are hard to keep in a town haunted by the ghosts of its slave-holding past. When Magnolia finally learns the truth, her reflection mysteriously disappears from mirrors—the sign of a terrible curse. Meanwhile, in Harlem, Charlie's beloved grandmother falls ill. Her final wish is to be buried back home in Georgia—and, unbeknownst to Charlie, to see her long-lost granddaughter, Magnolia Heathwood, one last time. So Charlie travels into the Deep South, confronting the land of her worst nightmares—and Jim Crow segregation.
The sisters reunite as teenagers in the deeply haunted town of Eureka, Georgia, where ghosts linger centuries after their time and dangers lurk behind every mirror. They couldn’t be more different, but they will need each other to put the hauntings of the past to rest, to break the mirrors’ deadly curse—and to discover the meaning of sisterhood in a racially divided land.