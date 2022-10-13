Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Halloween Reads for Your Middle Grade “Monster”

Alice Gelber, Marketing Assistant

What is Halloween without a black cat, some ghosts, and lots of mischief? Below is a list of books that include all of the above, plus some witches, vampires, mysterious legends, and ancient curses. Whether it’s for a good plot or to scour the pages for costume inspiration—who doesn’t love a witty, book-inspired guise?—these books are sure to get you and your tween in the Halloween spirit.