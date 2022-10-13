Halloween Reads for Your Middle Grade “Monster”

While a witch and a black cat go together like peanut butter and jelly—or macaroni and cheese for those with nut allergies—who would say no to a beautiful red flamefox? Eva Evergreen, an aspiring Novice Witch, may not have all the powers she could wish for, but with the flamefox, Ember, she is determined to help the townspeople of Auteri and prove she is worthy. This is the perfect book for those readers who want Halloween magic, without the scary story.