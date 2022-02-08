Maria Tureaud

Maria Tureaud hails from the Wild Atlantic Way on the west coast of Ireland. A Developmental Editor of fourteen years, Maria serves on the Revise & Resub (#RevPit on Twitter) Board, an organization dedicated to uplifting the writing community. When she’s not writing books, or sprinkling magic into client manuscripts, you can find her drinking tea in New Jersey with her husband and son, as she dreams of moving home to her beloved County Clare.



