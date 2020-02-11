Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Romily Bernard
Romily Bernard is the author of the Munchem Academy books: The Boy Who Knew Too Much and The Girl Who Knew Even More. Bernard graduated from Georgia State University with a literature degree. Her debut young adult book, Find Me, won the Golden Hearts Awards for YA Romance. She lives in Georgia with her husband and daughter. Learn more at http://www.romilybernard.com.
