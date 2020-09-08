Ira Marcks

Ira Marcks is a cartoonist living in Upstate New York with his wife, two cats, a dog, and lots of books he's been meaning to read. His love for ancient magic and possible futures has led him to create a warehouse of esoteric objects for the Hugo Award-winning magazine Weird Tales and to tell stories about villainous technology for the European Research Council. Shark Summer is his debut graphic novel.
