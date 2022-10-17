6 Magical Books for Young Mystics
My First Horoscope
Running Press; Rachel McAlister (Illustrator)
Do you have a little Pisces, Taurus, Leo, or Sagittarius in your house? How do they fit within their zodiac sign? This is the first board book to introduce young babies and toddlers to the signs in the horoscope, with a space to personalize your little one's birthday and sign on the final spread. This is sure to speak to parents who want to make sure their kids don't enter Kindergarten without a well-rounded understanding of all things celestial and mystical.
Astrology for Black Girls
Chellie Carroll; Jordannah Elizabeth
Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.
Astrology for Black Girls gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth address:
* Practicing both Faith and Astrology
* Talking to Family and Friends about the stars
* Using the Zodiac for discovery and understanding
Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come.
The Junior Witch's Handbook
Nikki Van De Car; Uta Krogmann (Illustrator)
Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of "something more" in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch's life: friendship, personal fulfillment, and family. Each section includes spells, rituals, potions, and other useful information, such as tables about crystals, chakras, and herbs.
The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook
Nikki Van De Car; Uta Krogmann (Illustrator)
Learn how to read tarot cards and understand what the past, present, and future have to say about your life, especially as it pertains to friendships, family, and school.
From Nikki Van De Car, author of The Junior Witch's Handbook and The Junior Astrologer's Handbook, this third book in the Junior Handbook series teaches young readers how to use tarot to get answers to questions about life, friendships, family, school, and more. The book offers a step-by-step guide to everything from how to choose a deck to how to do a reading and includes detailed explanations of what each card in a tarot deck represents and how to apply these meanings to your own life. Maybe you need to focus more at school or examine how you've been treating your friends. Perhaps you simply need more love and support from family. Whatever the need, whatever the question, let the cards be a source of wisdom in how to handle anything that comes your way. With beautiful illustrations from Uta Krogmann, this is an empowering guide of self-discovery. Whether reading on your own or with friends, The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook is the perfect guide for budding mystics.
Practical Magic for Kids
Nicola Van De Car; Katie Vernon (Illustrator)
From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic--featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more!From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:
- Chakras
- Auras
- Crystals
- Plant-based Magic
- Magical Holidays
- Magic Spells
- Tarot
- Astrology
- Palmistry
- Dream Interpretation
Dream On
Cerridwen Greenleaf; Khoa Le (Illustrator)
Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be as simple as a dream about going to the mall with friends. But others can be much more complicated. Do you ever wonder what your dreams really mean? Is your subconscious trying to tell you something more?
This gorgeous book guides young readers as they learn to decipher the deeper meanings behind some of their craziest dreams. With a primary focus on friendship, family, and school--and how dreams often reflect uncertainty in these areas of life--Dream On touches on the areas most important to middle grade readers. The book includes a list of some of the most common symbols and imagery in dream interpretation. From falling or forgetting to turn in an assignment to being lost in the woods, readers will be able to examine their subconscious in a new, exciting way. The book also includes overviews and sidebars that explore the fascinating science behind REM-sleep and how our brains work during the various cycles of sleep that lead to dreaming.