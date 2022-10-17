6 Magical Books for Young Mystics

From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic--featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more!

Chakras

Auras

Crystals

Plant-based Magic

Magical Holidays

Magic Spells

Tarot

Astrology

Palmistry

Dream Interpretation

From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:An enchanted glossary and resources for further reading will help build upon the spark of magic.