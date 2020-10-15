Halloween Reads for Your Little Monster

My favorite, favorite, favorite holiday is Halloween! And why do I love Halloween? Well, for a start, trick-or-treating, costumes, and best of all the books! I adore Halloween picture books, and I know I’m not the only one! These are the prefect Halloween reads for your little monsters who just can’t get enough of the spooky season!

by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet; illustrated by Nick East

Has a cuter pumpkin ever existed? Answer: No. This adorable pumpkin might not be the horror the wicked old witch wants him to be, but he’s determined. And when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher’s cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?

by Teri Sloat; illustrated by Rosalinde Bonnet

This witchy counting story is *chef’s kiss* perfect for the spooky season! Counting 1 to 10 and back again with perfect rhyme, this is a must have on any Halloween bookshelf. Combine that with the adorable illustrations filled with hidden treats for observant kids, this is a go-to read aloud for Halloween!

by Jaime Zollars

This gorgeous book about the true origins of dragons might not exactly be Halloween themed, but I think dragons are sufficiently Halloween-y and this book is too beautiful to not include! As a young girl cautiously approaches a castle full of soaring, roaring dragons, she worries about their wildness and their terribly sharp teeth. And indeed, the dragons are hungry and noisy, and they seem to be hovering closer and closer . . . until the girl notices that some of the beasts are wearing mismatched socks. And some are playing tambourines. And some prefer to color quietly in the corner. Could there be more to these dragons than the girl first realized?

by Brandt Lewis; illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld

This interactive Halloween books is perfect for parents looking to entertain some wiggly little monsters! The perfect playtime rhyme, this book features die-cut holes for your kids to fit their fingers into as a little monster tries to gobble up every last bite! This adorable book is a great way to get into the Halloween spirit and entertain some hyper kids at the same time.

by Marc Brown

Part of the classic Arthur series, this Halloween episode is brilliant for fans of Arthur and those who like a good scare! With all of his classmates in costumes, Arthur can’t tell who’s who at the school Halloween party, and he nearly faints when Buster passes around bowls of “eyeballs” and “brains!” But when Arthur’s little sister wanders off into the scariest house on the street while trick-or-treating, he’s got to find the courage to go in and save her. Will Arthur and D.W. make it out alive?

by Sujean Rim

Birdie loves the fall. She can’t wait to go apple picking with Mommy and for her dog, Monster, to wear big fuzzy sweaters. But Birdie’s favorite part of fall? Halloween! But this year, none of her costume ideas feel quite right… Will Birdie find the perfect Halloween costume in time?

by Taylor Garland

In this Halloween-y reimagining of the classic nursery rhyme, heart-melting animal photography and the simple counting lesson combine to create a brilliant sing-along board book for you and baby! This book is perfect for your littlest monsters, and brilliant for older siblings to share with younger ones during the Halloween season!