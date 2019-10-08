Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kelly McWilliams
Kelly McWilliams is a biracial writer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lives with her partner, and is the bewildered parent of a toddler. She’s currently a staff writer at Romper, the millennial parenting site, where she reports on women’s health. As a 15-year old, she published DOORMAT (Random House, 2004), a Junior Library Guild selection, and headed to Walnut Hill School for the Arts to finish high school among raucous theater majors. As an undergraduate at Brown University, she studied feminist literary criticism and began writing nonfiction. She loves books for kids and teens that fearlessly tackle big ideas, like what it means to be a woman or a girl. When she’s not working, she’s trying to recreate the breakfast Beyoncé just posted on Instagram. Her recent manuscript, AGNES AND THE END OF THE WORLD, benefitted from a marvelous We Need Diverse Books Mentorship.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Agnes at the End of the World
The Village meets Octavia Butler's After the Fire in this unique, voice-driven novel from Kelly McWilliams. Agnes knows she loves her home of Red Creek--its…