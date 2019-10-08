Kelly McWilliams

Kelly McWilliams is a biracial writer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lives with her partner, and is the bewildered parent of a toddler. She’s currently a staff writer at Romper, the millennial parenting site, where she reports on women’s health. As a 15-year old, she published DOORMAT (Random House, 2004), a Junior Library Guild selection, and headed to Walnut Hill School for the Arts to finish high school among raucous theater majors. As an undergraduate at Brown University, she studied feminist literary criticism and began writing nonfiction. She loves books for kids and teens that fearlessly tackle big ideas, like what it means to be a woman or a girl. When she’s not working, she’s trying to recreate the breakfast Beyoncé just posted on Instagram. Her recent manuscript, AGNES AND THE END OF THE WORLD, benefitted from a marvelous We Need Diverse Books Mentorship.