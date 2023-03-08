Self-Care Reads to Show Yourself Love
After a string of holidays where we express love to others, and the new year being in full swing as we work on personal goals, health and wellness is (and rightfully should be!) on everyone’s mind. It’s always an ideal time to show yourself a bit of TLC. Here are some of the perfect self-care reads to love yourself a little better.
The Breathwork Companion
Margaret Townsend
Using the right tools is one of the most important things you can do for your health and wellbeing. The Breathwork Companion is just that, providing a well-rounded guide of exercises, inspiring true stories, prompts, and more so readers can not only build healthy breathing habits, but maintain them as well.
Remind yourself you’re worth too much to settle with Marina Khidekel’s new book Your Time to Thrive. This book will teach you how to live the life you want, not the life you’re settling for, by helping you build healthy habits to actively improve your life. Learn how to move from knowing what to do to actually doing it; take time to rest and recover and recognize burnout; make the mindset shifts that will supercharge your performance in every part of your life. Learn to do all this and more, and you’ll live a life you truly love.
For Kendra Scott, CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry, her billion-dollar company just started off as a hobby and an idea. But she learned how to take the thing she most loved and turned it into a successful business. In Born to Shine, Scott shares how she became a self-made billionaire: by not striving for perfection. By embracing herself, flaws and all, Kendra Scott was able to become her best and most successful self. And now she wants to tell you how you can do it too!
So much of our lives is spent worrying about what we should and shouldn’t be doing, what we can do to please our families and loved ones, and what people will think of us. Author Brandon Kyle Goodman, a Black nonbinary, queer person born into a religious immigrant household, knows all about having to his his true self to please people around him. But that’s not how happiness is found. In You Gotta Be You, Brandon affectionately challenges readers to ask themselves, “Who would I be if I didn’t worry about society’s expectations of me?” This book is your call to self-actualization and freedom by focusing on embracing your truest self.
We should be our own biggest cheerleaders, but the truth is most of us are the ones holding ourselves back from happiness and success. With her book How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t, Andrea Owen is showing readers the fourteen habits in our lives that hold us back from happiness. From catastrophizing to people pleasing to listening too much to your own inner critic, Owen will help you identify all the ways you’re holding yourself back and empower you to live a happier, more fulfilling life.
Do you respond to a more interactive version of self-love? Then Jess Conte’s guided journal Day by Day is the perfect book for you. Take time to escape from your everyday and take a pause for some “me time” once a day with this book. This book features beautiful images, entertaining activities, and writing prompts to help you tune into and celebrate yourself.
A Book That Loves You offers a unique opportunity to slow down and focus on learning to love and appreciate everything that you are. On your most challenging days when you are being hardest on yourself, pick up this book with its essays, gorgeous illustrations, and activities, and challenge yourself to be kind to the person who matters most in your life: you.
Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.