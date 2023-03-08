Self-Care Reads to Show Yourself Love

So much of our lives is spent worrying about what we should and shouldn’t be doing, what we can do to please our families and loved ones, and what people will think of us. Author Brandon Kyle Goodman, a Black nonbinary, queer person born into a religious immigrant household, knows all about having to his his true self to please people around him. But that’s not how happiness is found. In You Gotta Be You, Brandon affectionately challenges readers to ask themselves, “Who would I be if I didn’t worry about society’s expectations of me?” This book is your call to self-actualization and freedom by focusing on embracing your truest self.