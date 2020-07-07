Marina Khidekel





Launched by Arianna Huffington in 2016, Thrive Global is well supported by companies and many notable public figures, with a $120 million-dollar valuation. Investors include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Alibaba, Nestle, Bank of America, Hilton, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Jack Ma, Kevin Durant, Sean Parker, and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Thrive’s scientific advisory board is comprised of some of the world’s leading scholars at such institutions as Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Oxford and others.





Arianna Huffington, a member of Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, is the cofounder and former president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group. She is also the author of 15 books, including several New York Times bestsellers. She has been named to Time Magazine‘s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list.

An innovative tech and media company,provides behavior change technology and media to help individuals, companies, and communities improve their well-being and performance and unlock their greatest potential. Thrive’s content is disseminated through many channels-including their website, social media, podcasts, newsletters, national and international earned media, and more-as well as through their network of influencers and supporters through their own channels.