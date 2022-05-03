Your Time to Thrive
End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps
- Moving from awareness to action – from knowing what to do to actually doing it
- Embracing solutions that appeal to wisdom, wonder, intuition, reflection, and are steeped in science
- Taking the time to rest and recover in order to fuel and maximize productivity, both personal and professional
- Making the mindset shifts and habit changes that supercharge performance in ways that truly matter to us
What's Inside
Praise
“In a world defined by constant change, Your Time to Thrive invites us to give our attention to what will always matter most for our optimal well-being. With its unique blend of science, storytelling and ancient wisdom, it’s nothing less than a blueprint for living a better life.”—Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone
“Right now, people are looking for a change—and small steps lead to big breakthroughs. Your Time to Thrive will inspire you with tangible ways to actually make that change happen so you can live the life you envision for yourself."—Gabby Bernstein, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Universe Has Your Back
“Your Time to Thrive is the guide we need, packed with small steps anyone can take to live a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.”—Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., mind-body medicine physician and speaker on resilience