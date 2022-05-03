Your Time to Thrive
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Your Time to Thrive

End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps

by Marina Khidekel

Hachette Go

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780306875120

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: January 31st 2023

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Live the life you want, not the life you settle for.

Helping people build healthy new habits that improve their lives is more important than ever. Arianna Huffington launched Thrive Global to do just that–Thrive’s specific mission is to end the epidemic of stress and burnout and help individuals and companies unlock their greatest potential. Science continues to show that we don’t have to sacrifice our well-being in order to succeed; in fact, it turns out that well-being is critical to peak performance. Learning to thrive means:
  • Moving from awareness to action – from knowing what to do to actually doing it
  • Embracing solutions that appeal to wisdom, wonder, intuition, reflection, and are steeped in science
  • Taking the time to rest and recover in order to fuel and maximize productivity, both personal and professional
  • Making the mindset shifts and habit changes that supercharge performance in ways that truly matter to us

Eschewing trendy self-care fixes or the latest health fads, Your Time to Thrive is the revolutionary guide to living and working based on Microsteps–tiny, science-backed changes. By making them too-small-to fail, we can incorporate them into our daily lives right away, and begin building healthier ways of living and working. This book is a Microstep bible. With chapters dedicated to sleep, nutrition, movement, focus and prioritization, communication and relationships, unplugging and recharging, creativity and inspiration, and purpose/meaning, Your Time to Thrive shares practical, usable, research-supported mini-habits that will yield huge benefits and empower people to truly thrive in all parts of their lives.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“I love this book! Practical, evidence-based advice on how to thrive--one microstep at a time!”—Angela Duckworth, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grit
“Your Time to Thrive offers excellent and timely guidance for improving health and wellbeing. This book will inspire you to achieve a better future.”—BJ Fogg, founder of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University and author of Tiny Habits

“In a world defined by constant change, Your Time to Thrive invites us to give our attention to what will always matter most for our optimal well-being. With its unique blend of science, storytelling and ancient wisdom, it’s nothing less than a blueprint for living a better life.” 

Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone

“Right now, people are looking for a change—and small steps lead to big breakthroughs. Your Time to Thrive will inspire you with tangible ways to actually make that change happen so you can live the life you envision for yourself."

Gabby Bernstein, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Universe Has Your Back

Your Time to Thrive is the guide we need, packed with small steps anyone can take to live a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.” 

Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., mind-body medicine physician and speaker on resilience
Read More Read Less