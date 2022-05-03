Live the life you want, not the life you settle for.





Helping people build healthy new habits that improve their lives is more important than ever. Arianna Huffington launched Thrive Global to do just that–Thrive’s specific mission is to end the epidemic of stress and burnout and help individuals and companies unlock their greatest potential. Science continues to show that we don’t have to sacrifice our well-being in order to succeed; in fact, it turns out that well-being is critical to peak performance. Learning to thrive means:

Moving from awareness to action – from knowing what to do to actually doing it

Embracing solutions that appeal to wisdom, wonder, intuition, reflection, and are steeped in science

Taking the time to rest and recover in order to fuel and maximize productivity, both personal and professional

Making the mindset shifts and habit changes that supercharge performance in ways that truly matter to us





Eschewing trendy self-care fixes or the latest health fads, Your Time to Thrive is the revolutionary guide to living and working based on Microsteps–tiny, science-backed changes. By making them too-small-to fail, we can incorporate them into our daily lives right away, and begin building healthier ways of living and working. This book is a Microstep bible. With chapters dedicated to sleep, nutrition, movement, focus and prioritization, communication and relationships, unplugging and recharging, creativity and inspiration, and purpose/meaning, Your Time to Thrive shares practical, usable, research-supported mini-habits that will yield huge benefits and empower people to truly thrive in all parts of their lives.