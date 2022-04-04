How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t

14 Habits that Are Holding You Back from Happiness

by Andrea Owen

Seal Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781541602984

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 27th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback

A cut-through-the-crap guide to quitting the self-destructive habits that undermine happiness and success

How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t is a straight-shooting self-improvement guide for women, one that offers frank advice about the most common self-destructive behaviors women engage in. Andrea Owen—a nationally sought-after life coach—crystallizes what’s behind several invisible, undermining habits, from catastrophizing and people-pleasing to listening to the imposter complex or to one’s inner critic. Powerfully on the mark, the chapters are short and digestible, nicely bypassing weighty examinations in favor of punch points of awareness. Her book kicks women’s gears out of autopilot and empowers readers to create happier, more fulfilling lives.

Now updated to address new challenges including the COVID-19 global pandemic, the toxic positivity of the self-care industry, and the destructive impact of social media, How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t enjoins readers to overcome their negative habits with compassion and understanding.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Fearlessly tells it like it is, offering its readers no-nonsense and insightful advice to help them get over their crap and wake up to their own brilliance."—Jen Sincero, bestselling author of You Are a Badass
"Andrea Owen [is] an expert at calling bullshit on behaviors and thinking that keep women stuck, unfulfilled, and unhappy . . . How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t delivers in a powerful way, and women everywhere will be thanking Andrea for changing their lives!"—Debbie Reber, New York Times-bestselling author of Differently Wired and Doable
"I found myself nodding along as I was reading, knowing that I too have some of "The Complications" within, but even more excited to know that there is a solution. A solution that's tangible and doable. I can't wait to recommend How To Stop Feeling Like Sh*t to all my girlfriends!"—Rachel DeAlto, author of Relatable and Flirt Fearlessly
"Andrea Owen has done it again with her straight-shooting wisdom from her heart. She calls out the most common behaviors that keep smart and capable women stressed out and living with expectation hangovers!"—Christine Hassler, author of Expectation Hangover
"After reading How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t, I stopped feeling like shit! I think this book is a great read for anyone who is looking to accept the joy that already exists in their lives, live life according to their values, and to stop catastrophizing."—Dr. Eris Huemer, star of Bravo's LA Shrinks and author of The Break-Up Emergency
Read More Read Less