A cut-through-the-crap guide to quitting the self-destructive habits that undermine happiness and success

How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t is a straight-shooting self-improvement guide for women, one that offers frank advice about the most common self-destructive behaviors women engage in. Andrea Owen—a nationally sought-after life coach—crystallizes what’s behind several invisible, undermining habits, from catastrophizing and people-pleasing to listening to the imposter complex or to one’s inner critic. Powerfully on the mark, the chapters are short and digestible, nicely bypassing weighty examinations in favor of punch points of awareness. Her book kicks women’s gears out of autopilot and empowers readers to create happier, more fulfilling lives.

Now updated to address new challenges including the COVID-19 global pandemic, the toxic positivity of the self-care industry, and the destructive impact of social media, How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t enjoins readers to overcome their negative habits with compassion and understanding.