Designer, founder, and philanthropist Kendra Scott started her company in 2002, just three months after her first son was born. Her commitment to innovation, quality, and detail has taken her from a small startup to a billion-dollar brand. With over 3,000 employees and over 120 standalone stores, Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar® a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, Kendra and her namesake company remain true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy” and since its beginning, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

Kendra was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Award in 2017, was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2019, and appeared as the only female guest Shark on Season 12 of ABC’s Shark Tank. With a passion for empowering the next generation of female leaders, Kendra is currently a Professor of Practice at the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, Kendra is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Council of Fashion Designers of America while she maintains her position as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.

Today, her company continues to operate out of Austin, TX, where she lives with her family. Visit KendraScott.com for more!