Brandon Kyle Goodman is an actor, writer, and activist. In addition to writing for Netflix's smash-hit animated comedy series Big Mouth, he has also starred in Amazon's Modern Love and People Just Do Nothing as well as Netflix's upcoming film, Feel the Beat. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, he is also a staunch advocate of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, the Innocence Project, the Color of Change, and the LA LGBT Center. He's based in Los Angeles, CA.

