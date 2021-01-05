Jess Conte
Jess Conte is a lover of stationary, journaling, interior design, graphic design, music and creating content. She is a YouTube star and social media influencer. She is also a music artist from Australia but now lives in Florida with her husband. She is a talented graphic design artist and also features photos of her artistic skill on Instagram. She and her husband met in 2016 and married after they bonded over faith and music.Read More
By the Author
Day by Day
Be immersed in the beautiful illustrations, entertaining activities, and writing prompts in this interactive easy-to-use journal by beloved social media influencer, Jess Conte. Journal at…