Last-Minute Gift Ideas: 2020 Award-Winning Books

The Queen is a stunning true crime novel that explores issues of race and class in America all while telling the fascinating story of Linda Taylor, a woman who rose to infamy in the 1970s and became known as “the welfare queen.” Taylor cheated the welfare system for years, but on top of that she was a kidnapper and possibly a murderer. And yet all the media seemed to focus on was the cases of welfare fraud, using Taylor’s story as a way to demonize poor black women. This book gets behind the myth of Taylor to look at who she was, what she did, and what has been done in her name.