How to Pronounce Knife

In her stunning debut, O. Henry Prize-winner Souvankham Thammavongsa captures the day-to-day lives of immigrants and refugees in a nameless city, illuminating their hopes, disappointments, love affairs, and above all, their pursuit of a place to belong.Charging her spare, unsentimental prose with immense power, Thammavongsa has created a new poetics to honor characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, or shuttling between languages, cultures, and values. Brutal, tender, and totally alive,confirms Thammavongsa as one of the most striking voices of her generation.