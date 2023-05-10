Go to Hachette Book Group home

If You Love YA Romance, Read These Books

by Emily Martin

Love is in the air with these YA romances. If you love a good love story, then you’ll want to pick up these eight teen reads. From quirky, fun rom coms to heartfelt dramas, these books are going to give you all the feels. Get ready to feel the love.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.