RaeChell Garrett
RaeChell Garrett has written everything from marketing plans to health insurance benefit schedules, but she much prefers writing novels about the ups and downs of carefree girls finding their way in the world. She lives in Michigan where she’s likely to be found trying a new recipe, talking sports with her husband, or philosophizing on life with her two teenagers. Promposal is her debut novel.
By the Author
Promposal
An overachiever must decide if risking her heart by working with her former crush turned enemy is worth the reward in this snappy YA rom-com debut,…