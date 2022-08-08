Orders over $45 ship FREE

RaeChell Garrett

RaeChell Garrett has written everything from marketing plans to health insurance benefit schedules, but she much prefers writing novels about the ups and downs of carefree girls finding their way in the world. She lives in Michigan where she’s likely to be found trying a new recipe, talking sports with her husband, or philosophizing on life with her two teenagers. Promposal is her debut novel.

