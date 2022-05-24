6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did)

Six moments lead us to two girls, one kiss, and three little words that were maybe always true in this gorgeous novel perfect for fans of Nina LaCour and Jenny Han.
Penny and Tate have always clashed. Unfortunately, their mothers are lifelong best friends, so the girls’ bickering has carried them through playdates, tragedy, and more than one rom-com marathon with the Moms. When Penny’s mother decides to become a living donor to Tate’s mom, ending her wait for a liver transplant, things go from clashing to cataclysmic. Because in order to help their families recover physically, emotionally, and financially, the Moms combine their households the summer before senior year.
So Penny and Tate make a pact: They’ll play nice. Be the drama-free daughters their mothers need through this scary and hopeful time. There’s only one little hitch in their plan: Penny and Tate keep almost kissing.
It’s just this confusing thing that keeps happening. You know, from time to time. For basically their entire teenaged existence.
They’ve never talked about it. They’ve always ignored it in the aftermath. But now they’re living across the hall from each other. And some things—like their kisses—can’t be almosts forever.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Tess Sharpe
The Girls I've Been:
* "A captivating, explosive, and satisfyingly queer thriller." —Kirkus, starred review
* "An arrestingly incisive narrative . . . fiercely captivating and impressively characterized, this tightly plotted thriller is engrossing from start to finish." —Booklist, starred review
* "Not since Veronica Mars have hardscrabble swagger, enormous grief and teenage noir been combined into such a satisfying piece of storytelling. The Girls I've Been is a heart-wrenching, perfectly paced, cinematic thriller . . . a romance, a tragedy and a story about reclaiming agency and power. It is a triumph." —Bookpage, starred review
Barbed Wire Heart:
"Harley is one of the most complex, fascinating, dangerous characters I've encountered in years." ?Lisa Gardner
"Terrific. " ?David Baldacci
"Pulls off something rare." ?Chicago Tribune
"Possibly the most powerful, original female character we've had in decades." ?New York Journal of Books
* "Highly satisfying." ?Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Sharpe is definitely a name to watch." ?Booklist, starred review
Far From Here
* "This beautifully realized debut delves into the emotions of a girl recovering from drug addiction and grief, all wrapped up in a solid mystery." ?Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Sharpe creat[es] a lacerating picture of grief and regret. ...The murder mystery is compelling, and its resolution serves as a reminder that love is irrevocably tied to loss and that few people get out of it unscathed." ?Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
"This romance is full of struggle and strong emotions, likely to find an appreciable YA audience." ?School Library Journal
