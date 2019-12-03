Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Syed M. Masood
Syed M. Masood grew up in Karachi, Pakistan, and now lives with his wife and children in Sacramento, California, where he is a practicing attorney. He wrote a few couplets in Urdu when he was a teenager, and his family still tells everyone he is an Urdu poet. He is not. More Than Just a Pretty Face is his young-adult debut.Read More
By the Author
More Than Just a Pretty Face
For fans of Becky Albertalli and Jenny Han, a sweetly funny YA debut about falling in love, family expectations, and being a Renaissance Man.Danyal Jilani…