Kara Bietz
Kara Bietz grew up in New England but currently resides near Atlanta, Georgia with her family. Kara’s debut novel, Until I Break, was selected as a Texas Library Association Spirit of Texas Reading List title for 2018. Sidelined is her second novel. You can visit her online at karabietzauthor.com or on Twitter @KaraMB75 or Instagram @karamb75.
By the Author
Sidelined
An emotional YA romance about small town secrets, high school football, and broken hearts.Julian Jackson has a short to-do list for his senior year at…