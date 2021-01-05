Kara Bietz

Kara Bietz grew up in New England but currently resides near Atlanta, Georgia with her family. Kara’s debut novel, Until I Break, was selected as a Texas Library Association Spirit of Texas Reading List title for 2018. Sidelined is her second novel. You can visit her online at karabietzauthor.com or on Twitter @KaraMB75 or Instagram @karamb75. 

