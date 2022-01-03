An Echo in the City
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

An Echo in the City

by K. X. Song

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316396820

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

PAGE COUNT: 352

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Two star-crossed teenagers fall in love during the 2019 Hong Kong protests in this searing YA contemporary debut about coming of age in a time of change.

Sixteen-year-old Phoenix bombs her SATs, jeopardizing her dream of attending Yale in the United States. But when she goes to a Hong Kong protest with her brother and begins to document the growing movement, she realizes there might be more to life than grades and test scores.
 
Kai is a seventeen-year-old artist from mainland China. When his mother dies, he's forced to move back to Hong Kong and trains to become a police officer, just like his estranged father. When he accidentally swaps phones with Phoenix and discovers she’s part of a secret protest network, he's given an assignment: infiltrate the group and report their plans back to the police. 
 
As Kai and Phoenix join the struggle for the future of Hong Kong, a spark forms between them, pulling them together even as their separate worlds try to force them apart. Yet their relationship, built on secrets and deception, is on a collision course for disaster. When the lies fall away, will they still love the person left behind?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less