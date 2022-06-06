Alisha Emrich

Alisha Emrich has wanted to be a writer ever since the third grade, when she won a poetry contest for a considerably bad, if amusing poem she wrote about her baby doll. Her writing skills have improved since then. She has always loved stories of all kinds, but especially ones where the nerdy girl gets the cute guy. She holds a B.A. in English from Armstrong Atlantic University, an M.A. in English and an M.A. in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University where she has just completed her MFA in Young Adult fiction. Alisha lives in Richmond Hill, Georgia with her family where she is at work on her next novel.