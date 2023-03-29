Gardening This Spring? Check out These Books First

Spring is here. Now is the perfect time to pull out your trowel and gloves and start planning your garden. Whether you’re a novice gardener or a serious green thumb, let some of these gardening books take root in your imagination as you plan your garden this spring.

A Northeast Gardener's Year In this classic gardening book, which home gardeners have turned to for advice since 1993, horticulturist and garden writer Lee Reich takes the reader through a year of gardening in the Northeast. In this book, which is part almanac, part instruction guide, and part book of personal reminiscences and poetry, readers will find lots of useful information on maintaining their gardens during every season of the year. Regular Price $16.99 Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Thoughtful Gardening Join Robin Lane Fox - historian, classicist, gardener - for this unique and witty look at gardening as an art form and a source of history. Filled with personal reminiscences as well as practical advice for caring for plants and dealing with pests, the book takes the reader through all of the seasons of the gardening year, with stops at famous and/or historical gardens along the way. Regular Price $17.99

Your Farm in the City You don't need to have access to acres and acres of land to have a farm. With the right tools and the use of space, city dwellers can grow their own produce and raise their own livestock. Here, Lisa Taylor and the gardeners of Seattle Tilth explain how to get started with city farming, whether it's a planter box garden or a community garden in partnership with others. Regular Price $2.99 Regular Price $3.99 CAD

Plant Lover's Box Set This pocket-sized set of gardening books will be a valuable - and portable - resource for gardeners who need a quick and handy reference. The set includes three books: INDOOR PLANTS; OUTDOOR PLANTS; and PLANT CARE. Regular Price $14.95 Regular Price $19.5 CAD

The Heirloom Life Gardener Have you wanted to try growing heirloom vegetables but don't know where to start? Or are you curious to know what exactly defines an heirloom vegetable? Jere and Emilee Gettle of the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company give you advice and insights in this easy-to-follow guide. The book covers topics such as seed saving, growing, and harvesting, and includes a guide to different varieties of heirloom crops. Regular Price $29.99 Regular Price $37.99 CAD

I Love My Plants Home gardeners will appreciate this useful, entertaining journal that helps you keep track of all of your plants' health, from houseplants to vegetable gardens and everything in between. The journal includes plenty of space to document your plants' progress over the seasons, tips and sidebars, and room to plan out your garden for the next season. Regular Price $20 Regular Price $26 CAD

The Quarter-Acre Farm Is it possible to turn an average suburban yard into a small farm that can feed a family for a year? Spring Warren was determined to try. Her family was skeptical when she told them she wanted to grow three-quarters of their food in their yard. But all the hard work and the many errors paid off handsomely. Home gardeners will enjoy this tale of trying to make a home garden work, which includes recipes, tips, and other useful resources. Regular Price $19.99 Regular Price $24.99 CAD

