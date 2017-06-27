Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Northeast Gardener's Year
One complete season in the garden–sharing the author’s experiences and discussing a variety of vegetables, flowers, and gardening techniques
“Glory be! A gardening book stuffed with regional advice and real first-hand experience. The mix of personal opinion and horticultural insight has created a most useful almanac. Read it and grow wise.”–Roger B. Swain, Host, PBS Television’s “Victory Garden”
“Lee Reich is exactly the sort of guide to gardening I wish I’d had when I started out–he’s a fount of information and he’s good company. A Northeast Gardener’s Year brings together the authority of an experienced horticulturalist and the grace of a fine writer. A rare, and welcome, combination.”–Michael Pollan, Author of Second Nature
Trade Paperback
