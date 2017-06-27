Lee A. Reich

Lee Reich is a professional horticulturalist and garden writer with a Ph.D. in horticulture. He contributes frequently to the New York Times gardening pages, Horticulture, and Organic Gardening, among other publications, and is the author of Uncommon Fruits Worthy of Attention. He lives in New Paltz, New York, but has gardened as far west as Wisconsin and as far south as Delaware.