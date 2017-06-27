Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lee A. Reich
Lee Reich is a professional horticulturalist and garden writer with a Ph.D. in horticulture. He contributes frequently to the New York Times gardening pages, Horticulture, and Organic Gardening, among other publications, and is the author of Uncommon Fruits Worthy of Attention. He lives in New Paltz, New York, but has gardened as far west as Wisconsin and as far south as Delaware.Read More
By the Author
A Northeast Gardener's Year
One complete season in the garden--sharing the author's experiences and discussing a variety of vegetables, flowers, and gardening techniques"Glory be! A gardening book stuffed with…