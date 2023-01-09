Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Lorene Edwards Forkner
Lorene Edwards Forkner lives, works, and gardens in Seattle, Washington. She is the former editor of Pacific Horticulture and the author of The Handmade Garden and The Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in the Pacific Northwest.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Beginner's Guide to Growing Great Vegetables
“A comprehensive guide for growing vegetables and herbs filled with hands on advice and time-tested techniques.” —The American Gardener You can grow beautiful, healthy, delicious veggies…