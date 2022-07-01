Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Now Is the Time for Trees
Make an Impact by Planting the Earth’s Most Valuable Resource
Description
“Celebrates the power of trees to oxygenate the planet, purify water and air, lower city temperatures, provide habitat, nurture the soul, and provide essential food sources.” —Booklist
Trees and forests are the number one nature-based solution for reversing the negative effects of a changing climate. If ever there was a time to be planting trees, that time is now.
Inspired by a collective sense of urgency, a global movement to plant trees is gaining momentum. To move the needle, we need to act on a massive scale and plant millions of trees today to have a measurable and lasting impact on billions of lives tomorrow. In Now Is the Time for Trees, the experts at the Arbor Day Foundation will inspire you to do your part by showing you everything you need to know to plant trees at home or in your community. From advice on choosing the right size and type of tree to tried-and-true tips for planting success, this book will help you plant a tree today and leave your own legacy of hope.
Equal parts inspiration and advocacy, Now Is the Time for Trees is a rousing call for environmental action and a must-have book for nature lovers everywhere.
What's Inside
Praise
“Now is the Time for Trees offers practical insight on the importance of trees and how to nurture one from selection to planting and beyond.” —West News Magazine
“Reforestation is a practical and actionable way to make significant progress…Every one of us can join this movement.” —Marc Benniof, Chair and CEO, Salesforce
“You can learn a lot about a community by simply counting the number of trees in it. Those with plentiful trees are the communities that have historically been invested in; those where no one has bothered to plant a tree are the communities that have been ignored.” —Soledad O’Brien, journalist
“A useful handbook for adding trees to any landscape, with valuable advice on selecting trees, preparing the ground and maintaining your new forest.”—Tillamook County Pioneer
“Encourage[s] readers to move beyond simply admiring trees. It is time to plant more of them at our homes and advocate for them in our communities.” —Horticulture