Free shipping on orders $35+

Now Is the Time for Trees
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Now Is the Time for Trees

Make an Impact by Planting the Earth's Most Valuable Resource

by Arbor Day Foundation

by Dan Lambe

With Lorene Edwards Forkner

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 19, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 19, 2022

Page Count

216 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781643261720

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Trees

Description

“Celebrates the power of trees to oxygenate the planet, purify water and air, lower city temperatures, provide habitat, nurture the soul, and provide essential food sources.” —Booklist

Trees and forests are the number one nature-based solution for revers­ing the negative effects of a changing climate. If ever there was a time to be planting trees, that time is now.
 
Inspired by a collective sense of urgency, a global movement to plant trees is gaining momentum. To move the needle, we need to act on a massive scale and plant millions of trees today to have a measurable and lasting impact on billions of lives tomorrow. In Now Is the Time for Trees, the experts at the Arbor Day Foundation will inspire you to do your part by showing you everything you need to know to plant trees at home or in your community. From advice on choosing the right size and type of tree to tried-and-true tips for planting success, this book will help you plant a tree today and leave your own legacy of hope.
 
Equal parts inspiration and advocacy, Now Is the Time for Trees is a rousing call for environmental action and a must-have book for nature lovers everywhere.


 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Celebrates the power of trees to oxygenate the planet, purify water and air, lower city temperatures, provide habitat, nurture the soul, and provide essential food sources.” Booklist

Now is the Time for Trees offers practical insight on the importance of trees and how to nurture one from selection to planting and beyond.” —West News Magazine

“Reforestation is a practical and actionable way to make significant progress…Every one of us can join this movement.” —Marc Benniof, Chair and CEO, Salesforce 
 
“You can learn a lot about a community by simply counting the number of trees in it. Those with plentiful trees are the communities that have histor­ically been invested in; those where no one has bothered to plant a tree are the communi­ties that have been ignored.” —Soledad O’Brien, journalist

“A useful handbook for adding trees to any landscape, with valuable advice on selecting trees, preparing the ground and maintaining your new forest.”Tillamook County Pioneer

“Encourage[s] readers to move beyond simply admiring trees. It is time to plant more of them at our homes and advocate for them in our communities.” ​—Horticulture

 
Read More Read Less