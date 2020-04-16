The Gardeners of Seattle Tilth

Seattle Tilth is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that cultivates a healthy urban environment and community by teaching people to grow organic food and conserve natural resources. Programs include classes for adults, children and families, community learning gardens, a Master Composter volunteer education and outreach program, a free Garden Hotline, an urban livestock program, community events, and an active volunteer corps.

Lisa Taylor is the Education Program Manager for Seattle Tilth. She is a co-author of the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide and a frequent speaker on soils, compost, edible landscaping and children’s gardening. She facilitates training for teachers and others interested in schoolyard gardening and is passionate about teaching children and their parents where their food comes from and how to care for living things.