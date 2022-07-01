Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Plant Grow Harvest Repeat
Grow a Bounty of Vegetables, Fruits, and Flowers by Mastering the Art of Succession Planting
Description
“Wonderfully written, beautifully illustrated, and everything you need to know to get more productivity out of your food garden.” —Joe Lamp’l, creator and executive producer, Growing a Greener World
Discover how to get more out of your growing space with succession planting—carefully planned, continuous seed sowing—and provide a steady stream of fresh food from early spring through late fall.
Drawing inspiration from succession in natural landscapes, Meg McAndrews Cowden teaches you how to implement lessons from these dynamic systems in your home garden. You’ll learn how to layer succession across your perennial and annual crops; maximize the early growing season; determine the sequence to plant and replant in summer; and incorporate annual and perennial flowers to benefit wildlife and ensure efficient pollination. You’ll also find detailed, seasonal sowing charts to inform your garden planning, so you can grow more anywhere, regardless of your climate.
Plant Grow Harvest Repeat will inspire you to create an even more productive, beautiful, and enjoyable garden across the seasons—every vegetable gardener’s dream.
“Meg is always a wealth of information on succession planting and we cover her best tips for mastering the art of that gardening method and extending the growing season.” —The Joe Gardener Show
“Full of wisdom, inspiration, and practical knowledge to help any gardener maximize production through creative thinking and strategic planning—naturally!”—Deanna Talerico, creator, Homestead and Chill
“Wonderfully written, beautifully illustrated, and everything you need to know to get more productivity out of your food garden.” —Joe Lamp’l, creator and executive producer, Growing a Greener World
“Cowden is encouraging, offering a variety of tools for gardeners to try in their own spaces, but understanding that gardeners like the gardens they tend move and grow at their own pace.” —The Northern Gardener
“Learning how, when, and what to succession plant is a skill that comes with experience, but you can take a shortcut by reading Plant Grow Harvest Repeat. Essential reading for all vegetable gardeners.”—Niki Jabbour, author of The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener
“An incredible tome on getting the most out of your garden, big or small.”—Kevin Espiritu, founder, Epic Gardening
“This master class will entice seasoned gardeners and newbies alike.” —Publishers Weekly
“[An] inventive, commonsensible, effectively illustrated guide…A useful guide for readers in any hardiness zone, but especially those whose growing season is pinched—and just in time for the 2022 growing year.” —Booklist
“The wealth of useful information in this book will encourage you to start maximizing your vegetable garden harvests.” —Susan’s in the Garden
