The Vegetable Garden Planner
A Crop-by-Crop Guide for Planning and Tracking Your Garden Bounty Each Year, from Seed Starting to Harvest

by Lynn Byczynski

Oct 24, 2023

208 Pages

9781635866582

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

The Vegetable Garden Planner is a handy guide that offers gardeners an easy way to track the growth and harvest of their vegetables from year to year. The book is organized alphabetically by vegetable, with several pages of note space for each crop so that readers can easily compare one year’s plant growth, variety performance and flavor, harvest amounts, weather trends, and pest pressure to those from previous years. Author and expert grower Lynn Byczynski offers sage advice throughout, for when and how to start seeds, when to harvest, and a wealth of insightful tips gleaned from her more than 40 years of farming and gardening. With high-quality paper and lay-flat binding, this is the perfect gift for any vegetable gardener.
 

